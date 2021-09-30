NCOC reports 39 deaths, 1,742 new COVID-19 cases in a day

ISLAMABAD: NCOC has reported 39 more coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours (Wednesday), taking the overall number of deaths to 27,729. According to the figure released by the National Command and Operation Center, 1,742 new COVID-19 cases were administered in the last 24 hours. After the emergence of new cases the overall positive cases has surged to 1,245,127.

Statistics 30 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,635

Positive Cases: 1742

Positivity %: 3.30%

Deaths : 39

Patients on Critical Care: 3768 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 30, 2021

During the last 24 hours (Wednesday), a total of 52,635 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.30 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 3,768. However, 2,377 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,169,566.

Furthermore, 457,458 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 431,092 in Punjab, 173,796 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,417 in Islamabad, 32,916 in Balochistan, 34,127 in Azad Kashmir and 10,321 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the other hand, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in a meeting had decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad.