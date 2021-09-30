Mawra Hocane rings in her 29th birthday with an intimate bash

Mawra Hocane rang in her 29th birthday with an intimate celebration among close friends, including rumoured beau Ameer Gilani.

Mawra, who is famously big on birthdays, kicked off her celebrations with a midnight photo dump on Instagram, sharing pictures of herself surrounded by purple balloons, flowers and a cake.

Mawra Hocane followed this up with pictures from her birthday party where close friends got together to ring in Mawra’s 29th. Also in attendance was Ameer Gilani, her co-star and rumoured beau, who also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Mawra on his own Instagram.

“Happy birthday to one of the most genuine, kind and beautiful souls. May you have many more happy and healthy ones InshaAllah,” he wrote.

This isn’t the only birthday celebration that Mawra had – the actress already kicked off celebrations earlier this month, complete with a customised cake, to mark the start of her “birthday month”.

She also had a mini celebration a day ahead of her birthday, with pastries that read “1 day to go”. Talk about being excited for your day… we’re all for it!