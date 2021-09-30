Gwyneth celebrates 49th birthday

We can probably say goodbye to things like birthday parties and ice cream cake-since Gwyneth Paltrow has started a new celebratory tradition.

The Iron Man star turned 49 on Sept. 27, and in honour of the big day, Gwyneth shared a photo of herself relaxing in a bathtub-sans any clothes, of course, to Instagram. This year’s snap, which was captioned with just a simple eclipse emoji, very closely mirrors last year’s NSFW celebration. In case you missed it, Gwyneth’s 2020 photo featured her striking a stunning pose while out in nature.

Revealing that the only thing she wore was her brand’s body butter at the time, the Goop founder captioned that post, “In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing brand-new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off.”

And while the actress got plenty of praise and shoutouts from fellow celebs this year, perhaps the best dedication came from none other than her husband of three years, Brad Falchuk.

The Glee co-creator wrote a touching tribute in honour of his leading lady for the special occasion.

“When you live with this woman, a few things become clear,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the actress on Sept. 27. “There are the obvious things-that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them. That she’s always busy-but also always has time for you. But, the two things that really stand out are that she notices. And she acts.”

Highlighting all of the ways she’s continuously cared for those around her, Brad continued, “She will notice that you worked hard on something, and she will amplify your work with whatever credibility she was earned. She will also notice if you’re driving like an a–hole and act using her swear words and middle finger. I could go on and on. Really. Today is Gwyneth’s birthday. So, we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserve to be celebrated, it’s you, Gwyneth.” Another year, another show-stopping celebration.