Taxpayers can avail extension in returns filing date as per law: FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that it will not extend the last date for filing income tax returns for tax year 2021; however, taxpayers may apply for filing date extension as per the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The FBR in a communication sent to all the field office of Inland Revenue, which was also shared with the media on Wednesday, said that it has been decided that last date of filing of returns i.e. September 30, 2021 will not be extended for individuals, association of persons (AOPs) and companies which are required to file income tax returns by the due date.

“However, simultaneously provisions of Section 119(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 stipulate that a “person required to furnish a tax return under Section 114 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 … may apply, in writing to the commissioner for an extension of time to furnish the return.” Thus, while it is important that the date of filing of tax returns for tax year 2021, being September 30, 2021, is retained as the final date for the purpose, it is absolutely necessary that Commissioners generously grant extensions in all cases of hardship of any nature.

“In order to render the entire process of filing for extension and granting of time to taxpayers for filing of tax returns, IRIS is being modified to make it facilitative and less time-consuming.”

The FBR said that the chief commissioners, both in terms of administrative responsibilities as well as legal powers vested in terms under Section 119(4) ibid, are required to be fully vigilant and ensure that no requests for extension remain unattended in their jurisdiction. The FBR also instructed that every Inland Revenue field formation should ensure the implementation of guidelines in respect of manual returns.