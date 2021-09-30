LeBron confirms he is vaccinated but ‘not my job’ to persuade others

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James confirmed Tuesday he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 but said it was “not my job” to convince hesitant NBA players to follow suit. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had previously declined to say whether he had been vaccinated, stressing that any decision would be a “private” matter for him and his family. However he told reporters on Tuesday he had been vaccinated, part of a Lakers drive to ensure that 100 percent of the team’s squad and staff had taken the vaccine. “At the end of the day you’re always trying to figure out ways that you can be available and protect one another and put yourself in the best possible chance where you are available to your team-mates, available to do what we need to do on the floor,” James said.

“The ultimate goal is to win a championship and it starts with being healthy which is the number one thing.” Around 90 percent of players in the NBA are believed to have been vaccinated as the new season approaches. However, there remains a significant number who have either said they will not take the vaccine or have refused to confirm their status. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Monday said he was keeping his decision private while Washington Wizards ace Bradley Beal said he was unvaccinated for “personal reasons.” Beal on Tuesday walked back his earlier comments, saying he was “still considering getting the vaccine.” “I’m not sitting up here advocating that you shouldn’t get the vaccine,” Beal said at Washington’s media day. “I’m not sitting here saying I won’t get it.”

Union against mandate: The NBA has pushed for mandatory vaccinations of players, but has reportedly run into opposition from the National Basketball Players Association, the players’ union. Unvaccinated players in certain markets — notably San Francisco and New York — will be forced to miss their team’s home games because they fall foul of local laws requiring all home team staff to be vaccinated. Other influential voices meanwhile have said the NBA should have launched its own vaccination mandate. “The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team,” retired NBA superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said in Rolling Stone magazine. “There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research,” the NBA Hall of Famer said. Another Lakers icon, James, said Tuesday he had initially been sceptical of the vaccination program before deciding it was in the best interest of himself and his family.