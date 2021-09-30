Raducanu handed Indian Wells wild card berth

LOS ANGELES: Newly crowned US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been granted a wild card into the ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament starting in California next week, organisers said Tuesday. The 18-year-old British phenomenon, who stunned the tennis world after winning the US Open as an unseeded qualifier, will be making her debut at the rescheduled October 4-17 event. It is the latest stop on a remarkable season for Raducanu, who only made her WTA Tour debut in June. The teenager reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and then became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam with her victory at Flushing Meadows earlier this month. Raducanu’s Grand Slam triumph has catapulted her up the world rankings, rising more than 100 places to world number 22. Remaining wild card places and the singles and qualifying draws for Indian Wells will be confirmed later this week. The tournament was rescheduled to October from its traditional slot in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.













