Shehbaz says govt failed to prove corruption allegations

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not prove corruption of even a single penny against him and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He was reacting to the UK court’s verdict about the unfreezing of his and his family’s bank accounts.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shehbaz said that the ruling party’s ministers have been levelling allegations of corruption worth billions of rupees but could not prove any wrongdoing against him and his family.

The PML-N president said that he was sent to jail twice during the last three years, adding that when the government failed to prove corruption against him and his children they approached the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

“The NCA had conducted a probe in which it examined his financial transactions over the past 20 years and found no evidence of money laundering or criminal activities against him,” the PML-N leader said, adding that finally the UK agency has asked the court that they wanted to end investigations against him and the UK court approved the request.

“Will UK court let us go unpunished if we had committed corruption?” he asked.

Criticising the prime minister, Shehbaz said, “NAB-Niazi nexus is a fixed match and FIA is working on the government’s directions.”

Those who are pretending themselves to be sadiq and ameen spent millions of rupees to defame him, he asserted.

“Sideling the Sharif’s family is the only agenda of the PTI-led government,” the PML-N president said, adding that the rulers had only wasted the nation’s time.

PM Imran Khan and his supporters have been levelling fake allegations against him and his family for more than three years. He asked, “Has there been any doubt after the verdict of the UK court?

Earlier, on September 27, a UK court had ordered the unfreezing of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his family’s bank accounts for lack of evidence of corruption and money laundering.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had unfroze the bank accounts of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and those of his son, Suleman Sharif, on Monday.

The NCA had conducted a 17-month long probe in which it examined Shahbaz Sharif’s financial transactions over the past 20 years. In it, no evidence of money laundering or criminal activities against the PML-N president or his family were found.