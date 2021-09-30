Ex-Senator Saifullah Magsi meets former PM Gilani

Former Senator and honorary ambassador to France, Nawabzada Saifullah Khan Magsi called on former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani at the latter’s residence.

They held an important meeting in which matters relating to the political future of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and problems faced by Sindh and Balochistan came under discussion. Both participants also agreed to strengthen their relationship.

After the meeting Nawabzada Magsi thanked former PM Gilani, who hosted a dinner in his honour, and invited him to visit Jhal Magsi and Shahdadkot.