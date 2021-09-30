APHC seeks probe by UN into brutalities of Indian troops

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the fresh escalation in the killing spree and human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces and said that the blood stained soil of the territory speaks volumes about the tyranny being endured by its freedom-loving people, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

APHC Secretary General Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Uri, Baramulla and Bandipora, said that the sacred blood of our martyrs is writing a bright future of our freedom movement, which cannot be erased through widespread genocide and untold atrocities perpetrated by Indian fascist regime and its forces in Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Strongly condemning the ransacking of several villages in Tral town of Pulwama district in the dark of night by Indian troops hailing from a local Indian army camp, he said that people were forced out of their homes, beaten up while young girls were molested. He deplored that this has become a routine matter in the presence of one million Indian occupation troops.

The APHC leader hailed the valour and courage of the local people to dare the occupation troops by protesting against the brazen military action and chanting pro-freedom slogans. He sought the help of the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other international organisations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Community of Red cross to take serious action against the mass killings and human rights abuses at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the nook and corner of the occupied territory. The APHC secretary general also demanded open intervention by the United Nations to stop the genocide and human rights abuses and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, at the earliest.