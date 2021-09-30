Pakistan, Russian special forces take part in Druzhba VI exercise

The special forces of Pakistan and the Russian federation have joined hands for a two-week military exercise, Druzhba VI, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

A statement released by the military’s media wing said that the Druzhba VI opening ceremony was held at the Molkino Trg Area, Krasnodar, Russia on Wednesday.

“Special forces of Pakistan and Russia are participating in the two-week-long exercise in the counter-terrorism domain,” read the statement.

National anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during the ceremony, which was followed by the weapons and equipment display parade. As per the statement, Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch Sergy Belopolsky attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Senior officials from the armies of Pakistan and Russia were also present on the occasion.

Earlier it was reported that a contingent of the Pakistan Army participated in the opening ceremony of “Peace Mission” joint exercise under the ambit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Russia.

“Troops from all Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states are participating in the exercise under extremely challenging field environment. Belarus is taking part in the exercise as an observer,” it added.