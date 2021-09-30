UMT and Murdoch University sign MoU

University of Management and Technology (UMT) signed an MoU with Murdoch University, Australia. This partnership involves research collaboration, student and faculty mobility programmes, trainings and thesis supervision. Under this agreement, Murdoch University will also give the opportunity to UMT faculty for PhD and Post Doc scholarships.

Murdoch University is a verdant university and a member of the innovative research universities. In 2018, Murdoch University was recognised as producing the most employable graduates of all Australian universities after three years of graduating from their courses. The 2021 Times Higher Education World University Rankings has listed Murdoch University in the top 501-600 universities in the world. UMT President, Ibrahim Hasan Murad appreciated the efforts of the team at Office of Internationalisation (OIN) of UMT. He emphasised that “through international partnerships we share expertise and provide opportunities to attract a more diverse student body.” President UMT further expressed that it maximises the impact and helps to promote greater mobility of staff and students.