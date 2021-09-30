Communication vital for development of any area: Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said communication is essential for the development of any area while the positive effects of an integrated communication system not only affect the area but also bring about a change and prosperity everywhere.

He said, “Awaran area of Balochistan is the hub that we will look at in a different way in future. In our recent development programme, we have proposed development projects for construction of roads from Panjgur to Awaran, Awaran to Jhao Bella and Karachi which the completion of the shortest route from Iran to Karachi would be available that the feasibility study of the project is also kept.”

The CM expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of Jhal Jhao of groundbreaking for the highway rehabilitation and upgradation of laying the foundation stone project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest at the event. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Federal Minister for Defense Production Ms. Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Senator Agha Umar Ahmed Zai, Member National Assembly Nawabzada Khalid Khan Magsi and other parliamentarians attended the ceremony.

Expressing special thanks to PM Imran Khan in his address, the chief minister said many promises were made in the past and the foundation stone of various projects were also laid, but “in practice we did not see the completion of projects due to non-availability in Balochistan.”

He said, “We are allies at the centre and in the province, and the work done in the last three years in the federal PSDP is unprecedented.”

He said that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route, Quetta bypass road, Hoshab Awaran road, Jhao Bella road, South Balochistan package, Ziarat cross to Ziarat Sanjawi road, Dera Murad Jamali bypass and similar Nukandi Mashkeel projects are also underway while these are not small projects.

The chief minister said that if some of these roads had been built by the previous government, they would have been discussed more. “Our focus is on completing a project and when they come to the ground, let the people see it for themselves,” he said.

He said that the long standing demand of the people of Balochistan was construction of Chaman to Quetta, Quetta to Khuzdar and Khuzdar to Karachi roads saying this road is the backbone, the construction of this highway was a dream but today tenders for this project are also being issued.

He said that PM Khan would inaugurate a major highway of the province in the coming days as well.

The CM said that all this time is needed because unless the communication system is improved, socio-economic development, access, law and order and overall management cannot be enhanced and wherever you take the road, there is progress.

He said that the people where the roads are being built are realizing the importance of these roads.

Lauding PM Khan, the chief minister said, “Whenever we have spoken about Balochistan, you have given importance to the voice of Balochistan. The PM has also given focus to the allocation of funds for development of Balochistan in federal projects.”

It will also be an effort to ensure that these projects are implemented so that the public can appreciate their usefulness, he added.

He said, “Today we are going to cross an important milestone,” adding that Awaran is a backward area of Balochistan which has been under the influence of militancy and terrorism, but trade activity will be increased from completion of construction of this road.

On the occasion, the chief minister also thanked Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and said that his focus was on the construction of roads in Balochistan which is a positive sign.

It is clear that the construction of Jhal Jhao-Bella Road is 80 km long with a total cost of Rs. 7.2 billion which will be completed in a period of three years, he said.