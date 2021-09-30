Urban Unit, PARCO to work on development plan for Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Omar Masud, CEO the Urban Unit and Shahid Mahmood Khan MD Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) signed a contract agreement on behalf of their organisations for preparation of urban development plan with improved infrastructure for municipal committee (MC) Gujrat in district Muzaffargarh.

Both the organisations will collaborate for future development, mechanism for sustainable growth while considering the MC’s economic viability. Keeping in view the standardisation of area infrastructure and latest trends, adequacy of land and infrastructure for supporting significant industrial growth, will also be focused. The plan will target provision of basic facilities such as health, education, municipal services including parks, playgrounds, gardens, cinemas/theatres, etc.

“PARCO will provide complete support to Urban Unit in collecting data and requisite information as necessary to carry out this study. The Urban Unit has the requisite professional skills, personnel and technical resources for preparation of Urban Development Plan of MC Gujrat,” said MD Shahid Mahmood Khan MD PARCO on the occasion.

Sharing his thoughts M. Omar Masud CEO Urban Unit said, “The Urban Unit is undertaking this assignment with intent of public service. We will try our best to set unprecedented examples of town planning and community building with our tried and tested technical expertise and extremely professional team. We will prepare economic development plan; solid and industrial waste management and public space management plan; transportation and connectivity plan; environment management plan; and water supply, sewerage and drainage plan. I hope this agreement will translate into real success.”