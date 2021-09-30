CPEC’s KKH phase-II wins ENR’s best bridge award

At the 9th annual Engineering News-Record (ENR)’s Global Best Projects competition, Karakoram Highway Phase-II (Havelian-Thakot), a major connecting project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been awarded bridge/tunnel award for its outstanding design and quality construction, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

Among the 30 winning projects, Chinese companies with their qualified engineers and architects executed five projects located in China, Pakistan, Ghana, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, in a Twitter message, while congratulating KKH phase-II on winning the best annual bridge/tunnel Award said, “CPEC boasts of the best bridges and tunnels in the world. Hard efforts paid off with honor”.

Thakot-Havelian, a 118 kilometers connectivity project falls in the early harvest project category.

The commercial contract was signed on December 22, 2015, between National Highway Authority and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC). China Communications Construction Company Ltd. has executed the $1315 million worth project.

The project includes 105 bridges (including 60 large, 42 medium, and three small bridges) and six tunnels with two on the expressway and four are in the Class-II highway.

Besides Bridge/Tunnel awards, Chinese engineers have won awards in the categories of Retail/Mixed-Use Development, Road/Highway, and Airport/Port.

The Retail/Mixed-Use Development Award went to Guangzhou Yayue Landscape Engineering Co. Ltd for the Guangzhou Jianhua Center, located in Guangzhou, China.

The best Airport/Port award went to AECOM and China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd for the Tema Port Expansion Project – Phase 1, located in Tema, Ghana.