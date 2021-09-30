Convenient Scapegoating

After a brief respite from the humiliating clarion call to “do more” from Washington, Pakistan has once again landed on the wearingly familiar yet even more dangerous radar. Not one, not two, but an overwhelming 22 US senators have demanded an assessment of Pakistan’s alleged role in the fall of Kabul. A hard-hitting bill makes no mention of its extraordinary sacrifices rendered during its overwhelming 20 years of War on Terror. Quite contrarily, the proposed legislation calls for lock, stock and barrel of anything that remotely connects Islamabad to the Taliban uprising. This sudden scapegoating for American policies, which were doomed to fail from day one, has not gone down well with Pakistan. PM Khan’s scathing op-ed in a reputed US publication has brought the ongoing blame game to light. How can Pakistan be held accountable for the fact that “300,000-plus well-trained and equipped Afghan security forces saw no reason to fight the lightly armed Taliban,” he wondered? Just as hard-hitting has been Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, who called into question Pakistan being “made to pay heavy price (for) being an ally of US.”

The embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan is proving to be a little too much to handle for Big Brother, which now finds comfort in disparaging Pakistan. That the recent debacle was an unovercomeable foreign policy failure of Biden administration cannot be made light of. His bowed down head validates what his Secretary of State refuses to believe: the US alone let the proverbial genie out of its bottle. Why are we being accused of “hedging bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan,” when it was Washington that orchestrated an entire rebellion on the shoulders of an inept administration and an illegitimate government (at an astounding cost of $290 million every day for over two decades)?

While blaming Pakistan and unleashing its wrath upon our already feeble economy (hello, all-time high dollar exchange rate) is a futile exercise, we, too, have come wearing a heavy backpack. Despite constant advice to the premier to hold back his punches against a superpower, our kaptaan is determined to lay bare American ungratefulness. Spot-on he is when he talks about Pakistan falling victim to the US’s double standards. But diplomatically? He has probably bitten off more than chew. Since international estrangement is not a door open to a developing economy, the upcoming days would be a darker and drearier reflection of a titan’s vengeance. The world has still not gotten over how the US stayed true to its dangerous warning of making a “horrible example” out of Zulfiqar A Bhutto. With the US administration airing concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, let’s just hope, this time, odds are in our favour. *