Shahbaz Sharif says govt failed to prove corruption allegations: reacts to NCA probe

LAHORE: Reacting to the UK court’s verdict about the unfreezing of his and his his family’s bank accounts, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not prove corruption of even a single penny against him and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif said that the ruling PTI’s ministers have been levelling allegations of corruption worth billions of rupees. But could not prove any wrongdoing against him and his family.

The PML-N president said that he was sent to jail twice during the last three months. He said that when the government filed to prove corruption against him and his children they approached UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The NCA had conducted a probe in which it examined his financial transactions over the past 20 years. It found no evidence of money laundering or criminal activities against him, the PML-N leader said. Adding that finally the UK agency has asked the court that they wanted to end investigations against him. And the UK court has also approved the request.

“Will the UK court let us go unpunished if we had committed corruption?” he asked.

Criticising the prime minister, the PML-N leader said, “NAB-Niazi nexus is a fixed match. And FIA is working on the government’s directions.”

Shehbaz said that he lodged a defamation case against the Daily Mail and asked it provide evidence against him. But the Daily Mail is yet to submit evidence in the case. In order to fabricate a fake story, meetings of the reporter, David Rose, had been arranged with imprisoned people.

So-called sadiq and ameen spent millions of rupees to defame him.