1173 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever reported in KP this season

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 1173 cases of dengue fever during this season.

“Presently 105 patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases are in the hospitals of the province”. Provincial health department said in a report. “Other 1068 patients have recovered to health,” according to the health department.

According to the health authorities Peshawar reported 253 cases of dengue fever. Nowshera reported 251 cases. Meanwhile, Buner reported 198 dengue cases, whereas, Khyber district reported 137 cases.

According to sources, delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever is widespread throughout the tropics, influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.

Sindh has recorded 508 dengue cases from September 1 to 27. This is according to a report released by the Sindh Health Department. Karachi division also reported majority of the dengue cases.

Recently the provincial health department had reported five deaths in Sindh. Four deaths in Karachi, three of them in the Central district and one in the East.

Punjab health authorities on Tuesday reported 174 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the province in the last 24 hours. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab also stated that Lahore has reported 90 percent dengue fever cases.

Secretary health department Punjab Imran Sikandar said, “Presently 120 dengue patients are in hospitals in the province. 65 of them are also in the hospitals in Lahore.”