ECP to train election staff for local bodies election in October

On Wednesday (today), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised the schedule for the training of the staff for the local bodies’ (LBs) elections as the commission has started making preparations for the polls. The training of the staff for holding local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will begin in the middle of October.

However, in the first phase, the Election Commission of Pakistan officials will give training to the election staff on field, while in the second phase district returning officers and returning officers will be trained. Furthermore, in the third phase, presiding officers and assistant presiding officers would be trained.