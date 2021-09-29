Modernism as agent of change in literature

Modernism is the literary movement that introduced revolutionary changes in literature and was also reflected in the socio-political behaviours as well.

Modernism was mainly reflected in the arts of buildings as well as in almost every form of arts. The buildings constructed during the 1920s did not reflect the traditional patterns of construction and arts, especially paintings underwent a variety of experimentation. The ground was also being paved by the American writers and artists. For example, Farewell to Arms by Hemmingway provided a new plot as well as hero of his novel with a narrative not experimented so far. Same was the case with Great Gatsby by Fitzgerald, who offered new morality of the age and jazz music and dance parties that reflected very less of the Victorian parties and more the roaring 1920s of America.

Not only these American writings but also some scientific, psychological and Industrial developments within Europe contributed to the modernist movement. Rapid industrialization in the end of the 19th century changed the mind of the people because of the involvement of the money and business as compared to the morals of the age. Same was the case with the scientific development which played a major role in shaking the belief and value system of England. This was further aggravated by the introduction of the ideas of Sigmund Freud and Charles Darwin. Freud offered new psychological interpretation of dreams and relationships. Darwin’s theory of the survival of the fittest further increased the tension between the traditional belief system and modern man. These developments shook the foundations of long-established belief and the value system. This socio-political change influenced literature and helped in initiating the modernist movement.

Modernist movement questioned the significance of the faith and moral value system based on it and brought revolutionary changes in literary productions, just as arrival of renaissance made human being the subject of literature more than the mythological creatures and the Romantic movement brought nature as a subject of poetry. Modernism introduced preference to human wishes as compared to the significance of faith and gave the impression of emptiness of faith in human world. The best examples came from TS Eliot in The Waste Land and “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.”

This was initiated mainly by Irish writer James Joyce and British writer Virginia Woolf by writing Ulysses and To the Lighthouse respectively. But the roots had been established already through the writings of Joseph Konrad and Robert Frost. These writings reflected a deviation from the already accepted norms of writing literature. For example, Konrad’s novel Heart of Darkness offered a new plan of novel and narration and narrators. Same was the case with Robert Frost in American poetry that he experimented a new kind of poetry and its subject matter.

James Joyce’ work was received not only with curiosity but also with resentment because of its total rejection of the accepted mode of narration and modes of grammar and sentence arrangements. The most important experimentation was done by James Joyce by introducing the use of Stream of Consciousness. This lent the writer an opportunity to escape from usual restrictions and he could manage his story as per his wish and freed him from the usual narration techniques of the Victorians. But Joyce’s book was received with much resentment and could gain popularity after a long time.

In England as well, Woolf used technique of Stream of Consciousness in her novels. For example, her novel to the Lighthouse is a story of very short duration and revolves around multiple protagonists who are the protagonists of their own stories. These stories begin, pause and end as and when the writer deemed it proper. The main protagonist is a professor scholar who is hungry for his wife’s love. His wife remains busy under the 12 pair of eyes and her own psychologies and troubles. Many characters are of diverse nature and have their own world to play in. For example, Lilly keeps on painting a picture of her matron, but remains unable to complete till the end. This novel was also received with a similar lack of interest because of its different tones as compared to the Victorian set patterns of writing fiction. But however, it influenced the people more easily than Joyce’s and gained its ground very soon. The main stay of the novel was again Stream of Consciousness which had, like Joyce, afforded the freedom of writing and using English language structure as well as style with ease and comfort of the story and plot of the novel.

So, Modernism as a precursor of Postmodernism, established a world of literature based on emptiness of faith and freedom from the writing patterns of previous ages. The writers depended more on their memory and employed the techniques of Flashback and stream of consciousness. The writers could indulge in repetition of narratives and indulgence in internal monologues by the characters. They also found a freedom of expression and new experimentations in narratives. The writers could find a freedom of structures and the structural arrangements of English language sentences.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @Profzee