ECP gives Swati, Chaudhry more time to submit replies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Khan Swati more time to submit their replies regarding allegations they levelled against the commission and the chief election commissioner (CEC).

Sources privy to the matter said that the ECP has sought replies from Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Railways Minister Swati in three weeks.

They said that action against the ministers will be taken under the Election Act in case of non-compliance with the orders and their behaviour may be considered contempt if proof backing the allegations is not provided. The ECP had served notices to Chaudhry and Swati on September 16, seeking explanations within a week from both the ministers for accusations against CEC Sikander Sultan Raja and the commission.

However, both the ministers, on September 23, requested an extension from the ECP to submit their replies.

Swati had accused the ECP of taking money from companies that make electronic voting machines during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee for Parliamentary Affairs on September 10 and another held the night prior at the President House.