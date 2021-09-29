Security forces kill 10 militants in South Waziristan

Security forces killed 10 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the South Waziristan tribal district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation after receiving information that terrorists were present in a hideout in the area. During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists, including four commanders, were killed, it said. Moreover, weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered, it added. “All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs (improvised explosive devices), conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district,” the statement said. “Pakistan Army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs,” it reiterated. In a separate incident, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and another injured after terrorists targeted a check post from across the Iran border. In a statement, the ISPR said that terrorists had targeted the FC check post in the Chukab area of Balochistan from across the Pakistan-Iran border using small arms. As a result, Sepoy Maqbool Shah was martyred while another soldier was injured, it added.













