People favour extension of smart schools to entire KP

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people in general and parents in particular lauded the steps taken by the provincial government in education sector to start smart schools and demanded extension of the project to the entire province.

They said this revolutionary step of the KP government would provide state-of-the-art educational facilities besides upgrading the knowledge standard of the students. It would also play a great role in further promoting standard of education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sajid Khan, a public sector officer here in Peshawar told APP that this was an era of technology so that all the schools needed to be digitalized to catch up with the requirements of this modern era scenario.

This step, he said, would greatly enhance the standard of education and students across the province. He said the education department endeavored towards promotion of quality education were much commendable.

It merits to mention here that the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HOP-87 organization that Smart School Education Program would be launched in 15 schools of two districts of the province.

An official of education department said that under the plan, digital classrooms would be set up in selected schools where the complete system of teaching and learning would be on technology based.

The selection process of schools under the project had been completed and work on the project would start as soon as possible, he added.

He said after completion of the project in these two districts the programme would be extended to all districts of the province. Student attendance, examination, lectures, library, laboratory including entire system would be digitized, he added.

He said IT-based skills were in dire need of modernization, on which children would be educated.

He said under the project, digital lecturers of the entire course would be prepared as per the single national curriculum and teachers would also be trained in this regard. He said the project would help prevent educational activities from being affected during corona and other epidemics.