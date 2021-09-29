Rule of law government’s top priority, says Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that rule of law is top most priority of the government and no compromise will be made on it. Lawyers have major role in ensuring provision of justice.

“The PTI government firmly believes in women empowerment and has clear policy to protect women rights and ensure gender equality. Women like Fatima Jinnah, and others who worked on front line in Pakistan’s movement are our pride and role-model for Pakistani women.”

Addressing the delegation of lawyers and several delegations of women on Tuesday, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the role of lawyers along with the judiciary is equally important in provision of justice. He said that the government believes in strengthening the institutions including judiciary, adding that the Federal and Punjab governments and relevant institutions are fulfilling their duty to achieve this end.

Governor Punjab said that women progress and their safety is mandatory for the development of any country’s development. Despite the current socio-economic challenges, a good number of women are working on key governmental posts. He said that women have always played a vital role in the development of country, adding that we had Female Prime Minister in our country, youngest Noble Prize winner woman also belongs to Pakistan.

He went on to say that women served as Governor State Bank, Speaker National Assembly, as ministers, ambassadors, judges and as civil servants at higher level in Pakistan. He said that Pakistani women fly the fighter jets, serve in United Nations in peace missions and a woman even became a three star General.

Governor Punjab said that we are aware of problems and obstacles in way of women empowerment, but we are moving forward with strong vision and will achieve our targets. Current government is giving the rights of women in every project including Ehsas program.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistani women are very talented and by the grace of Almighty, today Pakistani women are progressing in education, health, sports and business and in every field. They are bringing laurels to the country. He said that the government has embarked on the mission to empower women and oppression and injustice against women will not be tolerated at any cost.