Three killed, 45 injured as bus overturns in Sheikhupura

At least three people were killed and 45 others injured when an over speeding passenger bus turned turtle here on Tuesday. According to details, a Muridke bound speedy passenger bus got out of control of driver while trying to save a motorcyclist who suddenly appeared on road and overturned near Saikhum patrolling check post at Muridke Road in Sheikhupura. As a result of accident, three people were killed on the spot while 45 passengers were injured. District Emergency Officer Raja Ijaz Ahmed, along with team reached the scene of the accident and shifted the injured to hospital while bodies were handed over to police.













