KSE-100 snaps seven-day losing streak, gains 457 points

Investing in cherry-picked stocks across the board helped the KSE-100 Index snap a seven-session losing streak on Tuesday, closing at around 45,300 on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Value and volume of shares increased as the index departed from its early-day range. With 457.17 points or 1.02 percent added to its value, the KSE-100 index closed the day at 45,274.93 points. On Tuesday, 556 stocks were traded, with 408 seeing gains, 127 seeing losses, and 21 not changing. Even though the KSE-100 finally makes a comeback, it does so with a deficit of 256 points. As a result of intra-day trading on the inter-bank market, the rupee has risen to 170 against the US dollar, highlighting the technology and textile industries. With the stock closing at Rs83.39 per share, OGDC reported FY21 earnings per share of 21.28 and a cash dividend of Rs5 per share (down 1.45 percent ). For the year ending on December 31, 2020, PIOC generated earnings per share (EPS) of 8.69.

The KSE-100 index gained the most ground in the sectors of technology and communication (156.52 points), refinery (40.42 points), and food and personal care products (35.68 points). It increased from 301.39 million shares to 364.86 million shares on Tuesday in the all-share index. The value of shares traded also increased significantly during the session, rising from Rs11.18 billion on Monday to Rs14.03 billion today. It was Telecard Limited that came out on top, with 35.84 million shares outstanding, followed by Byco Petroleum (33.64) and WorldCall Limited (22.14 million).