Rupee falls 36 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee weakened by 36 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs169.96 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs169.60. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs170.3 and Rs172.3 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by 27 paisa and closed at Rs198.65 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.38, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 5 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs232.40 as compared to its last closing of Rs232.35. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 10 paisa each to close at Rs46.27 and Rs45.31 respectively.













