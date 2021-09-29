Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Eight ships, MSC Samu, MSC Qingdao, Seago Istanbul, Da Liang, Star Eos, DS Ocean, Gas Yodha and Marangas Eoronis carrying containers, general cargo, coal, chemicals, petroleum gas and natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Sui Sothern Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, another containers ship ‘Philadelphia Express’ also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim today morning.

Berth occupancy remained on the high side at the port where a total of 15 ships were occupied at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, MSC Qingdao, SG Pegasus, Malanje and Nord Neptune left the port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, MSC Samu, Seago Istanbul, Spring Snow and Leo Ocean are expected to sail in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 198,041 tonnes, comprising 172,272 tonnes imports cargo and 25,769 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,070 Containers (2,900 TEUs imports and 1,170 TEUs export), was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

Five ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Safmarine Nyassa, Meteor, Tiger Glory and Al-Soor-II carrying containers, canola, palm oil and gas oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.