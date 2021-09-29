Brent, Arab Light, Sokol stay above $79 a barrel

Crude prices extended gains on the sixth day in a row on Tuesday, rallying to their highest levels in three years as energy demand runs ahead of supply amid post-pandemic recovery of the global economy.

At 1405 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $0.06 (+0.08 percent) to reach $79.59 a barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $75.62 a barrel, up by $0.17 (+0.23 percent).

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $76.21 a barrel with 1.02 percent increase, Arab Light was available at $79.36 a barrel with a 2.48 percent increase, while the price of Russian Sokol jumped to $79.58 after gaining 2.20 percent. According to experts, the crude price rally is being attributed to the swift recovery of demand across the world as economies open up with the easing of pandemic restrictions. At the same time, a natural gas rally is expected to further push demand for oil higher as users switch fuels.

The rise in oil prices comes amid signs of an improving outlook for global energy demand. At the same time, global refineries are failing to keep up, as supply is growing at a slower pace despite the efforts of OPEC.