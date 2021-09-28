Ain Dubai — world’s largest and tallest observation wheel to open in four weeks

The countdown is officially on – in just four weeks, Ain Dubai the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel will take its first customers when it opens to the world on October 21.

Tickets recently went on sale for the ‘celebration packages’ which include:

– Proposal package: Drop down on one knee against a stunning backdrop of Dubai with a 360-degree rotation in a premium, air-conditioned cabin with a private ambience that’s perfect for two, truly romantic touches such as natural flowers and candles, bubbles and a selection of beverages in the cabin and choice of music

– Weddings: Say ‘I do’ and celebrate this special once-in-a-lifetime moment in a truly intimate and unique way – over 250m above Dubai. An elegantly decorated private cabin for 10 guests provides the perfect romantic ambience in a one-of-a-kind location. Take in spectacular views from a beautifully decorated cabin filled with flowers and candles, plus your choice of music to complete the ambiance as well as a commemorative photo to cherish memories of the big day

– Birthday parties: Whether for kids or adults, Ain Dubai provides the perfect location to celebrate in style right from the start with specialized digital invites. On the big day, get the party started at the exclusive Seaview lounge before entering your cabin with customisable features such as amazing birthday decorations, lights, cake, your choice of music, a customised TV screen and more in the cabin

– Customised events: Anniversaries, significant birthdays, personal milestones, baby naming days, gender reveals, renewing your vows, baby showers, graduation, any celebration – Ain Dubai can help deliver the perfect event from start to finish

– Dining and themed options: Enjoy food with a difference…at 250m above the sky. Options include tasting and mezze, pizza and hops, cheese and grape, and healthy choices, right up to a full dining experience including two rotations. Turn your cabin into your own private dance floor with the karaoke package including disco lights and a karaoke machine with varied song list – from karaoke classics to the best of pop!

Muhammad Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment said: “With only four weeks to go until Ain Dubai opens, time is running out to be one of the first to experience one of our 19 truly unique and customisable experiences, all against the backdrop of Dubai’s dazzling skyline for breath-taking land and seascapes. Our sunset views experience for the opening day has already sold out, with others selling fast. Ain Dubai is the ultimate celebration destination, and we can’t wait to welcome the world to celebrate with us in just a few weeks.”