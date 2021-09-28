Zarnish hits back at Maira Khan over ‘burger-paindu’ stance

Actress Zarnish Khan has blasted at actor Maira Khan over her classist remarks regarding the ‘burger-paindu’.

Actor Maira Khan took to her Instagram handle to call out certain outsiders for entering Defence Housing Authority (DHA). The Jalan star while parked at Seaview, DHA Karachi stated that ‘burgerism’ is found within and by shifting to Defence one can’t get rid of their inborn ‘cheap’ traits. Concluding her stance, Maira declared: “Once a paindu, always a paindu.”

However, Maira Khan has been trolled online for her classist comments in the video.

To which Zarnish Khan responded saying: “I don’t believe being called burger or paindu determines any kind of class or status,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Zarnish tried to convey to Maira that being a celebrity comes with responsibilities and the importance to conduct oneself accordingly.

Furthermore, Zarnish believes that both of the terms (burger, paindu) are derogatory in their own way and one’s respect or stature can’t be determined through how cool they portray to be.

“Universal morality cannon be divided into classes. It’s for everyone to follow, and if the criteria of looking cool determine, how respected you are in society, then I must say we have doomed ourselves,” she added.

The Sun Yaara star hitting back at the Jalan starlet went on to add, “Veral diarrhoea and pseudo-philosophy is not an answer to whatever problems one may have. Sto indulging in the US vs Them conversations because in the end, we are all from one nation.”