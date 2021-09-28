Inzamam out of hospital after suffering heart attack

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and most capped cricket player Inzamamul Haq had to undergo an emergency angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore after complaining of heart-related issues and breathing difficulty. Inzamam, who shot to global prominence during Pakistan’s World Cup winning 1992 campaign, had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days. He was taken to a private hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor attack. Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and a well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure. “Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from the hospital. He is okay now,” one family member said. Inzamam, 51, is Pakistan’s highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches, and their third-highest in Tests with 8829 runs in 119 matches. He was also among the country’s most successful captains. He retired from the international game in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019 and it was in his tenure that Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in 2017. He was, however, told to step down in late 2019 after the World Cup by a new Pakistan Cricket Board management. The former top batsman also coached the Afghanistan team in the 2016 T20 World Cup.













