Total Parco inaugurates Jasmine service station in Lahore

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime location of Lahore on Monday 27th September 2021.

The inauguration was held by the TOTAL PARCO CEO Mehmet Celepoglu, PARCO Managing Director Shahid Mehmood Khan and Muhammad Akhtar Malik Member Provisional Assembly Punjab, along with OGRA representation by Jawad Jamil, Joint Executive Director and other dignitaries.

This new service-station which is wholly owned and operated by the company is present in one of the prime locations of Lahore to capitalise on both retention of current loyal customers and attraction of a new customer base through the provision of unique products and services.