Legendary comedian Umar Sharif leaves for US

KARACHI: Legendary comedian Umar Sharif on Tuesday was flown to the United States (US) for medical treatment through an air-ambulance, a close family member of the celebrated comedian confirmed.

“He has flown Shukar Alhamdulillah (With the blessing of Allah),” the family member said.

Earlier, the celebrated comedian was due to travel to the U.S. on Sunday but he could not because of his deteriorating health condition.

The federal and provincial governments are assisting in medical treatment of the veteran comedian. Prior to his departure a board of doctors examined his health condition.