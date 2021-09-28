Punjab decides to import sugar to stabilize market price

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has decided to allow the provincial food department to import sugar.

Punjab cabinet’s Services & General Administration (S&GAD) wing will also issue notification to this effect, sources said.

According to sources, the province will import 150,000 tonnes of sugar. Imported sugar will aslo help to stabilize the price of the commodity.

The provincial government will import sugar to improve the reserve stocks of the commodity, according to sources.

The government will sell imported sugar at special shops and Sasta Bazaars (fair price markets) at controlled rate, sources said.

The federal government had earlier imported sugar to sell at utility stores.

The Economic Coordination Council (ECC) in a session recently decided to import 50,000 ton of sugar. They will import it in three phases to meet the demand of the commodity.

In August also, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin chaired an ECC meeting. He also approved the import of 200,000 tonnes of sugar. The government gave the task to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan to import 200,000 tonnes of sugar, sources said.