Children’s artwork book ‘Awaiting Spring’ launched

ISLAMABAD: Under the patronage of Republic of China, the book titled ‘Awaiting Spring’ (Bahar ky Muntazir) launched on Tuesday to showcase the artistic work of children here at the National Library.

The book contains the work of children on war against Covid-19 pandemic. The event was attended by CEO Pak-China Global Culture Link Dr Li Yi along with high officials from the government of Pakistan besides dignitaries including former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the book launch, Dr Li Yi said around 200 books were translated on the life history of Quaid-e- Azam’s and Pakistan China Culture. He said this book was a reflection of hard work of children for eliminating the deadly virus in China, adding, the other sequel would also be in the pipeline that would be published soon.

He said the children’s determination to portray their hard work was a symbol of unity to showcase in front of the people for a unified effort against the contagion. Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said, “I congratulate Dr Li Yi for publishing such a beautiful book displaying children’s hard work and courage in the crisis.”

The drawings were showing the beautiful impressions of children, where around 1.4 billion people got united to beat the pandemic, he added. Former President AJK was of the view that China has set an example for the other European countries of discipline and determination in eliminating virus.

He said the role of China in supporting Pakistan in ensuring vaccination was commendable. “Children are the future of our country and an emerging talent of society,” he added. He said Chinese language should be taught in the routine curriculum s it was being taught in the United States of America.

“I also laud the nation for eliminating the Covid-19 with unity and now its time to maintain political sustainability in the Afghanistan,” he concluded.