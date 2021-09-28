Reports about Shahbaz’s acquittal in UK court verdict are wrong: Shahzad Akber

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Shahzad Akber, the advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability, asserted that the reports of PML-N President, Shahbaz Sharif and his son Suleiman’s absolution from the UK court in money laundering case are not true.

While addressing a press conference, the SAPM denounced the impression of Shahbaz and his son’s discharge in the money laundering case in London. He added that the order issued by the UK court does not mention the acquittal.

Shahzad Akbar maintained that the reports about the alleged ‘acquittal’ of younger Sharif or his son Suleiman Shahbaz are misleading.

He further said that the investigation by the National Crime Agency against Suleiman Shahbaz and some of his family members was not started at the request of ARU or NAB, but Pakistan was asked over the two suspicious transactions by the NCA.

The case was not registered by Pakistan, however, we just responded to the questions posed by NCA, Shahzad Akbar added. The SAPM said recently NCA decided to stop interrogating these funds and therefore agreed to release these funds through court.

Shahzad Akbar further said that such an order doesn’t clarify that funds are from a legitimate source.

“There is no acquittal of any sort as reported as there was no trial! funds were frozen by NCA and NCA has decided to not investigate these funds anymore.”

Shahzad Akbar said that the opposition leader is facing money laundering charges in Pakistani courts and the statements of the witnesses are being recorded