NCOC to start vaccinating children aged 12 and above

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to start Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12 years and above. It took the decision on Tuesday.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, announced through his official Twitter account. He said that NCOC in today’s meeting decided to start vaccination of all children aged 12 years and older.

NCOC will launch a special drive for vaccination at schools. In order to make it easier for students to get vaccinated against the viral disease, he added.

On Sept 11, the government lowered Covid vaccination age to 15 years in the country. Subsequently, the vaccination drive for children between 15 to 18 years began from September 13.

The administration also decided to inoculate them with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The federal government had earlier disclosed its plan to begin COVID vaccination for people aged below 18 in the country.

“In the first phase, vaccination is available for people in the age bracket of 15 and 18. While in the second phase, people aged between 12 and 15 will be inoculated,” sources said. Adding that we have also consulted NADRA on how the process could be facilitated.