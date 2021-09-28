Eleven flights cancelled at Lahore International Airport

Eleven flights have been cancelled today (Tuesday) at the Lahore International Airport due to the shortage of aircraft and operational reasons. The flights which were cancelled included both international and domestic.

However, among the postponed international flights were PIA’s two-way flight to Dubai 203/204, FlyNaz’s two flights from Lahore to Riyadh 317/318 and Qatar Airways’ two-way flight from Lahore to Doha 628/629.

Furthermore, the cancelled domestic flights were AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 403/404, PIA’s flight from Gilgit to Lahore 610, PIA’s flight from Nairobi to Lahore 6716 and AirBlue’s flight from Karachi to Lahore.