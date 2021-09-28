SHC dismisses petition demanding CM Murad’s disqualification  

KARACHI: On Tuesday, the Sindh High Court repudiated a petition demanding the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

The petition was moved by PTI MPA and opposition leader in the provincial assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh who led a two-judge bench declared its judgement on the applicability of the petition. The bench unanimously rejected the petition for being non-maintainable. Earlier, The court had restrained a verdict on the maintainability of the petition after a preliminary hearing on Sept 16.

The petitioner maintained that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified Murad Ali Shah in 2013 over submitting a false declaration about his dual nationality before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On the other hand, the chief minister also participated in a by-election and got elected despite the court order, Shaikh said and argued that the CM was not qualified for holding membership of the provincial assembly.

On this basis, he appealed to the court to disqualify CM Murad from the membership of the provincial assembly for a lifetime under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution of Pakistan.