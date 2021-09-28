US NSA, Yemen envoy head to Saudi Arabia, UAE

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates along with the US special envoy to Yemen, the White House National Security Council said on Monday. Brett McGurk, the NSC’s Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, will also join Sullivan and Tim Lenderking, the council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement, adding that Sullivan will meet “with senior leaders on a range of regional and global challenges.” Sullivan will depart on Monday and hold discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Yemen, according to the Associated Press, which first reported the trip. He is also expected to meet deputy defence minister Khalid bin Salman, a brother to the crown prince, it said, citing unnamed sources. The United Nations has described the situation in war-torn Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Seven years of fighting have also plunged the nation into an economic crisis, triggering food shortages. The United States and Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen’s conflict, have pledged millions more dollars in additional aid, as have other countries. Biden has taken a tougher stance with Saudi Arabia than his predecessor Donald Trump.













