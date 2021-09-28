Muslim woman attacked in Austria for wearing hijab

A Muslim woman living in the Austrian capital Vienna was physically harmed as she was subjected to a racist attack for wearing hijab.

“This was truly upsetting for me, I did not really know how to react for it was the first time I found myself in such situation,” Baraa Bolat said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

Noting that the attack took place in a city bus, Bolat said: “A woman approached, and told me to go back to Turkey with prejudice as I was wearing hijab, even though I am not from Turkey.” Bolat went on to say that she ignored the racist attack and moved toward the front of the bus, however, the assailant did not leave her alone and continued with insulting and racist remarks.

Bolat also shared the incident on social media.

“I thought I had to take a stance against this incident, and everyone should learn about it. Regardless of wearing hijab or not, skin color or ethnicity, nobody should go through an incident of this sort, and this should not be ignored in any way,” she said. Many people contacted Bolat following her post on social media, wishing her well and standing in solidarity, according to the Muslim woman, who said she filed a report to local police authorities and a legal process was launched.