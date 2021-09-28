Zameen.com organises event for Dundas Tower’s launch

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s largest property enterprise – organised a grand launch event in Karachi to inaugurate their most recently onboarded project called the Dundas Tower. Zameen’s Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood, Director Project Sales Agha Israr, and Associate Directors Shoaib Anees, Asghar Ali, and Sultan Mehmood were present on the occasion, while the CEO of East Gate Builders and Developers Syed Rehan Ahmad was accompanied by various members of the company’s senior management.

Once this project by East Gate Builders and Developers has been completed, the building will comprise of 2- and 3-bedroom luxury apartments, while it will also feature a dedicated parking area on the third floor. When combined with its prime location in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi and easy instalment plans, these factors make the project a worthwhile investment for serious buyers.

While talking to the media during the event, Zameen Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood stated that Zameen.com was pleased to launch a new project in such an ideal location in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi – with a focus on providing the project’s residents with a good return on their investment and a peaceful place to live. He further said that the project’s unique and incredible facilities and amenities would set it apart from other such high-rise ventures being developed in the provincial capital. CEO of East Gate Builders and Developers Syed Rehan Ahmad also took the opportunity to address the attendees at the event, and said that Karachi’s property market was essential to the local real estate industry; especially since the demand for property was quite high and the buyers seemed to take an interest in the latest projects being launched in the city.