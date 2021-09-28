Punjab governor awards gold medal to UMT alumnus

An alumnus of UMT Osama Tayyab, was awarded a gold medal by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for his services in the corporate sector, especially in the field of journalism and education.

Osama Tayyab completed his Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) in 2013 from University of Management and Technology (UMT). Osama Tayyab also provided his services in the field of journalism.

UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad commended the services of Osama for the nation and also extended appreciation for his distinguished and noteworthy accomplishment. “This exceptional achievement of Osama has brought laurels to the entire community of UMT and has motivated other students to struggle hard to achieve their dreams,” he added.