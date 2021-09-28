Eneos lubricants launched in Pakistan

Eneos Lubricants was launched in Pakistan in a ceremony at Dolmen Mall Clifton on September 25, 2021 by RTX Lubricants. Eneos is Japan’s No.1 Oil Company.

Sakuta Yoshida, MD ENMA (Eneos Middle East & Africa FZE) and Saad Khalid Swati, CEO RTX signed the agreement for a joint business collaboration to promote and market Eneos in Pakistan in June, 2021.

RTX is the sole licensee of Eneos in Pakistan and has a widespread distribution network to market the renowned lubricants brand which is backed by recommendations and approvals by leading OEMs across the globe.

Established in 1888 and headquartered in Tokyo, Eneos is Japan’s largest oil company, with manufacturing and sales facilities throughout the world. With a unique position in its home market, Eneos has worked with Japan’s automakers and leading race teams for decades, creating advanced lubricants with vehicle engineers to provide optimum fuel economy with maximum power and long-term protection.