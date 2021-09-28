PSX loses 255 points to close at 44,817

KSE-100 Index made an impressive comeback, but the session ended with a negative value, dropping below 45,000 for the first time since May 5 as bearish sentiment persisted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

After a strong start to the day, the index fell over 700 points to an intra-day low of 44,341.51 due to heavy selling pressure.

The index, on the other hand, made up nearly all of the ground lost during the final 30 minutes of trading.

The KSE-100 index ended Monday’s trading session down 255.76 points, or 0.57 percent, at 44,817.76.

The last time index finished in the green was on September 16.

Certain incentives, such as those for automobiles, should be viewed as materially positive from a macro lens, as this will ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange rate.

The KSE-100 index has dropped to its lowest level in more than four months, marking the sixth consecutive session of declines.

Refining and banking both dropped along with technology and communication, weighing on the benchmark KSE-100 index.

The all-share index’s volume fell slightly on Monday, from 369.54 million shares on Friday to 301.39 million. During the session, the value of shares traded fell slightly, from Rs11.78 billion on Friday to Rs11.18 billion today.

With 34.95 million shares outstanding, Unity Foods Limited led the market. WorldCall Limited was second with 32.65 million shares, and Byco Petroleum came in third with 32.17 million shares.

On Monday, shares of 547 companies were traded, with 143 seeing their prices rise, 382 seeing their prices fall, and 22 seeing their prices stay the same.