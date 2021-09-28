Government taking steps to facilitate businessmen: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that steps were being taken to facilitate the businessmen and the industrial sector by providing them an enabling environment to expand economic and commercial activities in the country.

He said that the government was conducting intensive trade diplomacy and trying to obtain access to new and better markets for local traders and industry through Free Trade Agreements and Preferential Trade Agreements to encourage and strengthen the Small and Medium Enterprises.

The president made these remarks while talking to a delegation of the Jhang Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (JCST&SI), which led by JCST&SI President Liaqat Ali Malik called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

JCST&SI Senior Vice President Muhammad Adnan Sarwar, Vice President Abdul Quyoum, and executive members attended the meeting.

Liaqat Ali Malik briefed the President about the role of JCST&SI in creating job opportunities and appreciated the government for approving an industrial estate for the businessmen of Jhang.

Talking to the delegation, the President said that reforms had been initiated to improve the business climate of the country and attract foreign investment.

He said that the government was making concerted efforts to help the industrial sector by reducing the cost of production to enable businessmen to compete in the international markets.

The president said that the government was encouraging the youth to establish their own businesses and, in that regard, Rs100 billion had been allocated under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He urged the chambers of commerce and industries to play their role in encouraging the traders to pay taxes and support the government’s endeavors with regards to the documentation of the economy.

The president appreciated the role of JCST&SI in the country’s economic development and assured the delegation of his support to help address their problems.