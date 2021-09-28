Rupee falls 52 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 52 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs169.60 as compared to the previous day closing of Rs169.08. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs170.5 and Rs171.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 05 paisa and closed at Rs198.38 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.43, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs232.5 as compared to its last closing of Rs231.79. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 14 paisa each to close at Rs46.17 and Rs45.21 respectively.













