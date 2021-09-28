Bitcoin rises to $43,800 as cryptos consolidate gains

The cryptocurrency market remained positive for the third straight day on Monday, with the market cap gaining 1.8 percent to reach $2.4 trillion mark as of 1100 hours GMT.

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, gained 1.70 percent to reach $43,800. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached $824.6 billion.

Likewise, ether (ETH) price went up by 4.78 percent to reach $3,102. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $363.9 billion.

Similarly, XRP price gained 2.90 percent to reach $0.962. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $96.1 billion after this increase.

However, cardano (ADA) price faced selling pressure and shed 0.73 percent to reach $2.23. Its market capitalisation has reached $72.1 billion after this decrease.

On the other hand, dogecoin (Doge) price gained 1.51 percent to reach $0.206. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of doge has increased to $27 billion.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency-linked stocks dropped in Hong Kong on Monday morning, after Chinese authorities intensified their clampdown on the industry, while major cryptocurrencies steadied. Shares of crypto asset manager and trading firm Huobi Tech, an affiliate of Huobi Global, one of the world’s largest exchanges, fell more than 30 percent after the opening bell.

Huobi Global said on Sunday it has stopped taking new mainland customers from Friday and would close accounts belonging to mainland-China based clients by the end of the year to comply with local regulations.

China’s regulators intensified the clampdown on Friday, banning cryptocurrency transactions and mining, and saying that overseas exchanges are barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet and that mainland-China based employees of overseas crypto exchanges would be investigated.

OKG Technology Holdings Ltd, a financial technology and construction company majority owned by Xu Mingxing the founder of crypto exchange OK Coin, fell more than 20 percent. However, cryptocurrencies traded firmly on Monday, having rebounded from selling driven by the Chinese crackdown as buy-the-dip speculators swooped in.