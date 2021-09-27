Spanish driver Palou takes IndyCar series title

LOS ANGELES: Alex Palou became the first Spaniard in IndyCar history to clinch the season points championship after finishing fourth in Sunday’s Long Beach Grand Prix race in southern California. The 24-year-old is also the second straight Chip Ganassi team driver to win the title and it comes in just his second season driving in IndyCar. “What a race, what a year, what a season,” Palou said. “I’m super proud to be a champion and for the opportunity these guys gave me. Dream completed.” Palou is emblematic of the youth movement in IndyCar this season as he is the first series champ younger than 25 since Scott Dixon in 2003. He is also the seventh youngest champion in IndyCar history. “You’re seeing a young man that’s going to set a lot of records in this business, and he’s already starting,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “It has surprised us when he came in the door and the job he’s done. My hat’s off. Congratulations.”













