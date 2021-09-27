Doctors stop Umer Sharif from travelling for the next 24 hours

Doctors have suggested the ailing legendary comedian Umer Sharif from travelling for the next 24 hours due to low blood pressure, it was reported on Monday.

Umer Sharif’s wife said that doctors advised him yesterday not to travel for the next 24 hours due to low blood pressure, on the other hand, the air ambulance administration gave a maximum of 12 hours to wait for transporting him to the United States (US).

She said that the doctors asked the air ambulance administration to wait for a day. She said that it would be a massive financial loss if the air ambulance departs without carrying Umer Sharif to the US for medical treatment.

She appealed to the federal and Sindh government to help extending the waiting period of the air ambulance.

Umar Sharif’s wife complained that the air ambulance administration had earlier taken 72 hours for preparing the travel documents. The health condition of Umer Sharif had further worsened when the air ambulance took six days to arrive in Pakistan, she added.

Earlier in the day, the air ambulance to fly the Comedy King, Umer Sharif, to the United States for his treatment had arrived in Karachi from Manila after a reported hours-long delay.

It emerged that the health professionals of the air ambulance will meet Umer Sharif’s doctors tonight to hold technical consultation before taking a final decision to transport the legendary comedian to the United States.

The PCAA officials said that the schedule of departure could be changed.

After his visa was approved earlier this month from the US Consulate the veteran comedian Umer Sharif had been ready to get his treatment from the US as he had fallen sick and his health continues to this day to decline.

It was reported on Saturday that legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s departure to the United States for medical treatment was once again delayed after the flight schedule of the air ambulance changed.

Previously, it was reported that the air ambulance booked to take ailing Umer Sharif abroad for medical treatment will land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on 26 September.